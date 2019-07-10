Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,332. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

