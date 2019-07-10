Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $15.93.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

