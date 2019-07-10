Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $15.93.
