Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

