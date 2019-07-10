NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMS opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

