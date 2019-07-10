NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Shares of JEMD opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.