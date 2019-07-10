Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.