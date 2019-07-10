Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We understand 3-5 are moving into mass production. The potential US sales ban to Hikvision and Dauha (roughly 20-25% of revenue) is also causing these customers to pull in orders forward into FY20:Q2 (Jul). If trade issues break in AMBA’s favor the Company could gain substantial market share. We estimate that their professional camera revenue was $90M in CY18. With its strong product offering, a 2x increase in selling price over the prior generation of chips, and diminished Huawei we estimate FY21 (Jan) AMBA’s professional camera revenue could be $200M-$250M. Assume the rest of the business declines by 10% our FY21/CY20 revenue estimate would be $315M-$365M substantially above our current estimate of $255M.””

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

AMBA stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

