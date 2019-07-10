Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.20.

NTRS stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

