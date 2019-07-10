Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $34.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.87. Noah has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Noah by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

