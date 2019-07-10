Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NR. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $649.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.47. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.17 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $7,143,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,371,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 289,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,366,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 270,920 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

