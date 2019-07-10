Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.19

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $28.87. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $661.80 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $31,452.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

