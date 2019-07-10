Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by UBS Group

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $238.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $246.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.39.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

