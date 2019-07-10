Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.38. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 3,589 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

