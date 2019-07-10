Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,126. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.76. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

