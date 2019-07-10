Moin Price Tops $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Moin has a market capitalization of $333,172.00 and $691.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last week, Moin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,465,130 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

