Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post $50.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.76 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $46.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $210.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.25 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.28 million, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $237.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Mobileiron news, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $330,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,170.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $152,439.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 557,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,034 shares of company stock worth $1,002,646. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2,038.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $6.20 on Friday. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.71.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

