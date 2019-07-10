Metlife Inc (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 13th

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Metlife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Metlife has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. Metlife has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.59.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.