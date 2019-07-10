Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.66

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $28.16. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 155.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

