Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 497.12 ($6.50) on Wednesday. Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $542.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.71.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

