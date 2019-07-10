Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 497.12 ($6.50) on Wednesday. Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $542.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.71.
About Merchants Trust
