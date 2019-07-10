Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 3332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.33.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.30 million. Analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

