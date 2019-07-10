MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.84 Million

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $756.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.19 million and the lowest is $751.01 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $597.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,900. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

