Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $1,518,700.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $1,497,300.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $1,554,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,577,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 744,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

