Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will report sales of $142.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $143.02 million. Life Storage reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $567.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $572.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.45 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.37% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LSI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 198,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,829. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $57,270.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 867.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

