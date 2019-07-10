Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) versus Otelco (OTCMKTS:OTEL) Head to Head Contrast

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Otelco has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.1% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $66.07 million 0.76 $9.47 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.06 N/A N/A N/A

Otelco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Otelco and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 14.98% 100.76% 8.51% Liberty Braves Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Otelco beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

