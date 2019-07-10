Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target at Barclays

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 50 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 43 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 53.77.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

