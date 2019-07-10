Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) has been given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.