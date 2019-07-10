Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) has been given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
NYSE:KNX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
