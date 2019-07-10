KeyCorp Weighs in on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

