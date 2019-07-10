Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Raised to $11.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.66% and a negative net margin of 1,005.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $333,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

