JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inchcape (LON:INCH) to Neutral

Inchcape (LON:INCH) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 627 ($8.19) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 803 ($10.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock. Numis Securities raised Inchcape to an “add” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687 ($8.98).

LON INCH opened at GBX 599 ($7.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 605.43. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.79).

In other Inchcape news, insider Richard Howes sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £321,508.88 ($420,108.30).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

