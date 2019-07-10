Jonathan W. Painter Sells 3,210 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $293,747.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,515.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. Kadant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kadant by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kadant by 2,206.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

