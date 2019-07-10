John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.87, for a total transaction of $17,387.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,331.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $16,947.74.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $17,661.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $17,176.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $17,910.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $17,438.16.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $17,617.83.

On Thursday, May 9th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $17,494.66.

On Thursday, May 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.69, for a total value of $18,270.97.

On Thursday, April 25th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $18,317.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $17,498.05.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 609.0% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 973,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,398,000 after buying an additional 836,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Nomura cut their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.