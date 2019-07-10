Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $391.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $417.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. 5,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $163.68.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,964,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

