Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of ITRI opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.88 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 69,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $3,677,873.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $1,843,279.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,310 shares of company stock valued at $26,457,518 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

