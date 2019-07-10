InvoCare (ASX:IVC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.63

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$16.63 ($11.79) and last traded at A$16.55 ($11.73), with a volume of 95061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.31 ($11.57).

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$15.83.

In other InvoCare news, insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.52 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,040.00 ($22,014.18). Also, insider Martin Earp 13,072 shares of InvoCare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

