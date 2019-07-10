International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 89.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,658. The firm has a market cap of $555.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.20. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

