Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.52. Interface has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

