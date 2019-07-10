Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 1,009,301 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 611,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideanomics stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

