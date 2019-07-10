Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $127.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $290,894.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,468 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 228.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.