Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.41. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

In other news, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

