HiCoin (XHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1,488.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

