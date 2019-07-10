Head-To-Head Contrast: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) versus Electronic Tele-Communications (NASDAQ:ETCIA)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADTRAN and Electronic Tele-Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 3 2 0 2.40 Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADTRAN currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Risk & Volatility

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Electronic Tele-Communications does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out -76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Electronic Tele-Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -1.40% -0.32% -0.23% Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADTRAN and Electronic Tele-Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $529.28 million 1.41 -$19.34 million ($0.47) -33.23 Electronic Tele-Communications $570,000.00 N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Tele-Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company offers cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides subscriber solutions and experience comprising SaaS management platforms; SmartOS software licensing for residential and enterprise gateway and Wi-Fi devices; broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, cable/ multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

