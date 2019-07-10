Head-To-Head Comparison: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fortuna Silver Mines does not pay a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Goldcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 2 0 2.67 Goldcorp 0 9 8 0 2.47

Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $12.93, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldcorp is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.90% 4.94% 3.90% Goldcorp -136.84% 0.86% 0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Goldcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $263.30 million 1.73 $33.99 million $0.24 11.83 Goldcorp $3.03 billion 3.21 -$4.15 billion $0.07 159.86

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Goldcorp. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Goldcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

