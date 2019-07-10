HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are initiating coverage of PTE with 12-month price target of $8.00 per share. We derive our price target based on an NPV analysis of projected future revenues from SkinTE through 2029, assuming a 12% discount rate and a 1% terminal growth rate.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Polarityte will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,680. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

