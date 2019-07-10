Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.00

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 13518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.69.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.