Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Graft has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $10,796.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00785783 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003552 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,252,968,095 coins and its circulating supply is 560,865,095 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

