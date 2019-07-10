Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $37.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.95 million and the lowest is $36.40 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $156.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.62 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $175.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 66,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.