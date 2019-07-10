Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

GOOD opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 147,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

