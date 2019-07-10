German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $44.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.80 million and the highest is $44.39 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $36.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $186.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $205.65 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.55 million.

GABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $3,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,067,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

GABC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 42,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $748.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

