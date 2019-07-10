Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $4.53. Francesca’s shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.08. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter.

In other Francesca’s news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management bought 208,612 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $123,081.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 224,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,963. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 14,059.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

