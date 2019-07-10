Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Fiverr International stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

